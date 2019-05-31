Elsie's Kitchen food hygiene grade cut to 'C' after food poisoning incident in February

SINGAPORE - More than 50 people fell ill after eating food provided by food caterer Elsie's Kitchen in February, resulting in its food hygiene grade cut to "C" last Friday (May 24).

In a notice on its website, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that 52 people reported gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food from Elsie's Kitchen on Feb 1.

Following investigations, SFA adjusted the food caterer's hygiene grade with effect from last Friday, adding that it would be reviewed after a year.

The premises at 21 Second Chin Bee Road would be kept under surveillance in the meantime, said SFA.

The SFA website records showed that the caterer previously held an "A" food hygiene grade.

According to the caterer's website, Elsie's Kitchen has been operating since 1954 and caters to more than 20,000 meals daily on average.

It is a halal-certified catering company offering services for weddings, barbecues, tea receptions, corporate buffets and more.

Related Story When can food poisoning kill and what to do to prevent it

Related Story Dos and don'ts when recovering from food poisoning

SFA said that the public may view the revised hygiene grade of the caterer after 12 months on its website.

The Straits Times has contacted Elsie's Kitchen and SFA for more information.

Last week, 59 people fell ill from eating food at two homes at Pelangi Village, a social welfare complex in Buangkok.

In March, a gastroenteritis outbreak affected 13 PCF Sparkletots Preschools and P.L.A.N Student Care Centre. There were 259 cases in total.

The source of food poisoning was traced to the consumption of food prepared at Kate's Catering, and its operating licence was suspended for a total of 52 days before the suspension was lifted on May 17.

In February, ST reported that catering company Team Catering's food hygiene grade had been downgraded to "C" after 179 Raffles Institution students fell ill after consuming its food at a graduation event last October.