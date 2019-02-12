Team Catering gets C hygiene grade after 179 RI students fell ill from eating food prepared at Bedok kitchen

SINGAPORE - Local catering company Team Catering, which provided buffet food to Raffles Institution (RI) students for a graduation event in October last year, had its food hygiene grade downgraded to “C” on Monday (Feb 11).

In a notice on its website, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that it adjusted the caterer’s food hygiene grade to “C” after investigations into the incident which took place on Oct 19.

A total of 179 students had fallen ill from eating the food prepared at the caterer’s premises at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok North Street 5, NEA said.

The affected Year 6 students suffered gastroenteritis symptoms just days before many of them were due to sit their A-level examinations, an earlier report on the incident said.

Some students said that they had diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain within hours of eating the food.

One student was hospitalised but was later discharged.

RI principal Frederick Yeo told The Straits Times at the time that almost all the students had recovered after a few days.

The grade will be reviewed in 12 months, NEA said in its notice on Monday.

The agency added that it will keep the caterer’s premises under surveillance in the meantime.

According to its website, Team Catering is a halal-certified catering company offering services for weddings, birthdays, housewarming parties and corporate events. It also has bento boxes and live stations.

A spokesman from Team Catering said it would not be commenting on the incident.

NEA said that the public may view the revised hygiene grade of the caterer after 12 months on its website.

NEA gives retail food establishments grades between A and D based on their overall hygiene, cleanliness and the housekeeping standards of the premises. A “C” grade has a score of between 50 and 69 per cent.