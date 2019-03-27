15 taken to hospital after 109 develop gastroenteritis at PCF Sparkletots outlets; caterer suspended

SINGAPORE - A caterer has been suspended after an outbreak of gastroenteritis across several PCF Sparkletots outlets, which led to at least 109 people falling ill, with 15 taken to hospital.

This is the third such case in recent months. A Feb 1 lunch at PCF's Toa Payoh outlet left 14 children vomiting and having diarrhoea. And, on Feb 26, the authorities announced that 31 people developed gastroenteritis at Tanglin MindChamps pre-school.

Chinese newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported on Wednesday morning (March 27) that the Ministry of Health (MOH), National Environment Agency (NEA) and Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) were investigating the cases, which occurred across four Sparkletots outlets.

It is not yet clear which specific outlets were affected.

All the patients were found to have previously consumed food prepared by food supplier Kate's Catering.

A spokesman told Zaobao that the authorities were alerted to the situation last Friday, and inspected the premises of Kate's Catering on the same day.

On Monday, after receiving reports of more cases, the NEA instructed Kate's Catering to suspend operations while the authorities investigate.

Stool samples from food handlers, as well as food samples, were taken for examination.

The Straits Times has approached the authorities for further comments on the situation.

Last year, 131 cases of gastroenteritis were reported after people consumed food prepared by FoodTalks Caterer & Manufacturer for a learning camp. None of the victims were hospitalised.