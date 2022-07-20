Auditor-General's Office report: 8 key findings

SINGAPORE - The Auditor-General's Office (AGO) released its report on Wednesday (July 20), highlighting key lapses by various ministries and public agencies for FY 2021/2022. Here is a summary of its findings.

Health Promotion Board (HPB)

The AGO performed audits on Covid-19-related procurement and expenditure of three agencies: HPB, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The three agencies generally had in place processes and controls and good practices for a timely response to the emergency situation while reducing costs for the Government, but the AGO noted areas for improvement.

For HPB, AGO's test checks of 134 swab personnel it engaged through external partners found that job applications and evaluation documentations for all of them could not be located for audit. HPB had also continued to pay the salaries for 51 swab personnel for one to six months after their contracts had ended.

HPB said the high volume of work and frequent staff turnover resulted in gaps in record-keeping. Given the urgent need to ramp up testing capability, formal written agreements were also not prioritised during the emergency.

Since September 2021, it has transitioned to acquiring manpower services from commercial agencies and no longer enters into individual contracts with swab personnel.

On the salary overpayments, HPB said it conducted a review in January 2021 - before AGO's audit - and found 868 cases with overpayments totalling $1.60 million. Of these, 657 cases have either repaid in full or are on instalment repayment plans, while 211 cases totalling $480,000 were outstanding.

Singapore Land Authority (SLA)

The AGO found lapses in six contracts totalling $147.19 million to set up accommodation facilities for individuals affected by Covid-19.

In all six contracts, there was inadequate assessment of the reasonableness of prices quoted by the contractors, which meant insufficient assurance that SLA obtained value for money for the procurement.

In four of the contracts, the AGO found that the prices quoted for items such as Wi-Fi and utilities were signficantly higher than other comparable sources.

SLA said it faced challenges sourcing manpower and materials then, and it had limited expertise and knowledge relating to the retrofitting of properties into temporary accommodation facilities.

There was also a pressing need to have the sites up and running in time to meet urgent operational requirements, it added.

Ministry of Manpower (MOM)