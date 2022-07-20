Auditor-General finds SkillsFuture Singapore overpaid $4.22m, has yet to collect $43m in levies

SINGAPORE - The government agency in charge of lifelong learning here had overpaid an estimated $4.22 million due to lapses in the management of its grants, said the Auditor-General's Office (AGO).

In its annual audit of government accounts, the AGO also flagged that SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) was lax in enforcing the collection of Skills Development Levy (SDL) funds from 2015 to 2020, resulting in an estimated $43 million owed to the agency as at April this year.

The AGO detailed these and other findings in a report released on Wednesday (July 20) on government accounts for the 2021/2022 financial year.

It issued an unmodified audit opinion on the government's financial statements, as well as those of three statutory boards, four government-owned companies and two other accounts. This means it was satisfied with the financial statements audited, and that the statements met requirements and were prepared in accordance with accounting standards.

The AGO also carried out selective audits of four statutory boards and three government funds whose books were audited by external parties.

In the case of SSG, the AGO pinpointed several reasons for the lapses in grant management, including inadequate monitoring to ensure grants were given out to those eligible and insufficient checks by service providers on claims filed by training providers.

Grants were also disbursed to individuals and companies that were not allowed funding due to reasons like suspected fraud.

The AGO also said it "observed laxity" in enforcement by SkillsFuture in collecting skills development levies - a compulsory levy that all employers have to pay for all employees here to support workforce upgrading programmes.

"AGO is of the view that SSG was tardy in its enforcement actions and did not put in adequate effort to conduct audits of employers which potentially owed significant amounts of SDL," it added.

AGO also said it had audited the whole-of-government period contract and framework agreement on creative services for communications campaigns that was administered by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), after it received complaints.

Under the agreement, public sector agencies can procure creative services from a panel of vendors, and at prices evaluated by MCI.

The office said that when MCI called a tender to appoint the vendors, it did not clearly state the unit of measurement for certain items that tenderers were supposed to quote for. This led to different vendors using different units of measurement when public agencies procured their services.

During the tender evaluation, "MCI did not ascertain whether the tenderers had quoted on a like-for-like basis for items where quotes submitted by tenderers varied significantly", said AGO.

It added that the ministry did not monitor the spread of contracts awarded to the 39 vendors on the panel, with the top vendor awarded 38 per cent of the total value and the next two highest vendors getting 7 per cent and 6 per cent respectively.

The AGO stressed the importance of having a good spread of contracts to encourage vendors to bid for future tenders, and in turn ensure public agencies can continue to enjoy competitive prices in the long run.