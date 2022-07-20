HPB, MOM and SLA spent $1.51 billion from Jan 2020 to March 2021 on Covid-19 fight

SINGAPORE - Three government agencies - the Health Promotion Board (HPB), Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) - spent a total of $1.51 billion on the nation's Covid-19 fight from January 2020 to March last year.

The Auditor-General's Office (AGO) revealed this figure in its annual report released on Wednesday (July 20), where it detailed the findings of its audit on government accounts for the 2021/2022 financial year.

It had conducted a thematic audit on samples covering 18 per cent of the total Covid-19 expenditure by the three agencies, which spent the funds on manpower services, accommodation facilities and meal catering.

The AGO said the agencies generally had in place processes and controls across the four stages of procurement and contract management.

These four stages are: planning and establishing needs, procurement and contracting, managing contracts and closure or renewal of contracts.

"The agencies had also implemented several good practices to facilitate timely response to the emergency situation and to reduce costs for the Government," said AGO.

It highlighted several good practices that helped the Government reduce costs as well as better manage operations and uncertain demand.

For instance, HPB had established a group to handle swab personnel on the ground, noted the AGO, adding that the board developed a training standards and compliance framework for swabbers in June 2020.

SLA reduced costs by conducting a requote exercise with hotels for isolation about five months after it procured the first batch of rooms, to obtain better rates.

It also implemented a retainer basis model from December 2020 to January last year, where hotels were paid only when they were activated to provide accommodation facilities.

But the AGO also highlighted areas where controls could be improved.

It found that there were lapses in the evaluation of contractors' proposals and how the agencies determined if prices were reasonable, as well as discrepancies and omissions in submissions to the approving authority for contract award.

It also observed that the three agencies had delays in obtaining approvals for contract awards and weaknesses in payment processes, such as inadequate checks on validity of payments. There were discrepancies in payment claims and a lack of supporting documents as well.

For instance, AGO found that HPB could not locate job application and evaluation documents for 134 personnel hired to conduct swab tests.

Out of these, documents pertaining to the contract offer and the acceptance of offer for 131 of them were not found. AGO also observed that eight swabbers were appointed despite not meeting one shortlisting criterion.