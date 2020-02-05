Coronavirus: No mass assemblies in schools, junior college orientation activities adjusted

SINGAPORE - Students across schools on Wednesday (Feb 5) saw new measures implemented in light of the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, including having assemblies in their respective classrooms instead of the school hall and staggered recess timings.

The new measures, announced by the Education Ministry (MOE) on Tuesday evening, come on top of enhanced steps such as daily temperature taking implemented since last week.

Primary and secondary schools, special education schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute were among those implementing the new measures.

The Straits Times understands that orientation activities in junior colleges have also been affected, with Wednesday being the first day of school for JC1 students.

The MOE and the Ministry of Social and Family Development said the measures to minimise gatherings of students in large numbers are aimed at protecting students and staff from the coronavirus.

Singapore has recorded its first cases of local transmission of the virus. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said four women who had not travelled to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, tested positive for the virus.

The six new cases reported on Tuesday brought the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore to 24.