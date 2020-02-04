Singapore confirms first cases of local coronavirus transmission: What we know about the 6 new cases

SINGAPORE - Singapore has recorded its first cases of local coronavirus transmission, with four women here infected who had not travelled to Wuhan.

Two work at Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Road, in Lavender. The third is a maid of one of the women, while the fourth is a tour guide who had taken groups to the same shop.

In addition, the Ministry of Health also confirmed another two cases: Singapore residents who were flown back here from Wuhan on a Scoot flight last Thursday (Jan 30).

In total, there are now 24 confirmed cases here.

Here's what we know about the six new cases:

1. A 28-year-old Singapore resident who works as a salesperson at Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in 24 Cavan Road, in Lavender. The shop serves mainly Chinese tourists.

She has no recent travel history to China.

She developed a sore throat and fever last Wednesday. She was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital the next day, but was discharged from hospital after her chest X-ray result came back negative for pneumonia.

She did not leave her home in Jalan Bukit Merah from last Friday to Sunday. She was admitted to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Monday.



Health product shop Yong Thai Hang at 24 Cavan Road, in Lavender. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



2. A 48-year-old Singapore resident who also works at Yong Thai Hang.

She lives in Hougang Street 61 and has no recent travel history to China. She reported symptoms on Jan 25 and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Monday.

3. A 44-year-old Indonesian woman who is the maid of the 28-year-old Yong Thai Hang employee who was infected with the virus.

She lives with her employer in her home in Jalan Bukit Merah. She reported symptoms on Sunday and had not left the residence since then. She was admitted to SGH on Monday.

She has no recent travel history to China.

4. A 32-year-old Singapore resident who has no recent travel history in China. She is a tour guide who took groups to Yong Thai Hang.

She did not show any symptoms when she went to NCID on Monday. She was immediately isolated and is now warded in an isolation room in the centre.

She tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

5. A Singapore resident evacuated from Wuhan last Thursday on a specially arranged Scoot flight.

She did not have symptoms when she boarded the flight and was quarantined when she landed in Singapore. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday even though she still showed no symptoms.

She is now warded in an isolation room at NCID.

6. Also a Singapore resident evacuated from Wuhan on the Scoot flight last Thursday.

She did not have symptoms when she boarded the flight and was quarantined when she landed in Singapore. She tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday even though she still showed no symptoms.

