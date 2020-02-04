Coronavirus: Assemblies and other large group activities in Singapore schools and pre-schools to be suspended

SINGAPORE - Assemblies, camps, mass celebrations and other large group and communal activities will be suspended at schools here from Wednesday (Feb 5) in light of recent developments on the coronavirus situation, the Government said on Tuesday evening.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) said in a joint statement that this affects primary and secondary schools, special education schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute.

Recess times in schools will also be staggered, although co-curricular activities and after-school programmes may continue but in smaller groups.

These measures, which aim to minimise gatherings of students in large numbers, are being put in place to improve protection of students and staff against the coronavirus, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, said MOE and MSF.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed that Singapore has recorded its first cases of local coronavirus transmission, with four women here infected who had not travelled to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Including two more cases, the total number of confirmed cases in Singapore is now 24.

As for pre-schools, the Early Childhood Development Agency will also step up precautionary measures.

Large group and communal activities at pre-schools, including assemblies, will also be suspended.

Health checks and temperature screening for all children, staff and visitors will continue to be done, although the frequency of temperature taking for children and staff will be increased.

These measures will also apply to specific social services for vulnerable groups of people, such as residential facilities and disability day centres.

MOE and MSF said that the additional measures will allow them to mitigate the potential risks posed when students gather in large numbers, while allowing schools and pre-schools to continue with most of their usual activities.

They added that schools and pre-schools will closely monitor the health of students and staff, and advise them to see a doctor immediately if they are sick.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and will implement further measures should the situation escalate,” said MOE and MSF.

While parents The Straits Times spoke to were worried about the coronavirus situation, they said aspects of the moves by the authorities were good.

Housewife Liew Cheng Huan, 53, who has three children in secondary school, said the coronavirus is a real concern now that the number of cases here has gone up to 24.

While she was not completely sure if the new measures announced would make a difference, she said cancelling camps was a good move.

Said Madam Liew: “The kids are still in close contact in class. The onus is on us parents to monitor our children’s conditions and keep them at home if they are unwell. Schools can’t police everything the kids do in and out of the school environment.”

For Madam Michelle Teo, 42, whose two daughters are in pre-school and primary school, the measures by MOE and MSF are a way to reassure parents.

The housewife said she would keep her younger three-year-old daughter at home only if she is unwell, or if the pre-school organises activities outside school.

“We have to trust the schools to a certain point. It’s good to know they have the students’ interests at heart,” she said.

