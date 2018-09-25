$20 million boost for professional development of teachers at PCF Sparkletots

SINGAPORE - PCF Sparkletots, the largest pre-school operator in Singapore, has set aside $20 million for the professional development of its teachers over the next three years.

It also expects to grow its pool of teachers from the current 5,200 to 6,300 by 2022, to support the national effort to increase pre-school places to meet the demands of young families.

These announcements were made by Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Josephine Teo at the opening of a PCF Sparkletots pre-school in Bishan on Tuesday (Sept 25).

The operator, which has more than 360 pre-schools and 43,000 children enrolled, has more than 4,000 teachers with diploma or higher qualifications.

At the opening of PCF Sparkletots @ Bishan North Block 409, Mrs Teo, who is also Minister for Manpower, said: "PCF Sparkletots educators will strengthen their capabilities to spark curiosity and inspire creativity in the children.

"We will also help our teachers develop new capabilities such as using digital teaching tools to be more engaging and stimulate learning. We know that these are critical to nurture a generation of children who can face the future with confidence."

The new pre-school will offer full-day childcare and infant care services for up to 151 children aged two months to six years.

It is housed in a stand-alone two-storey building with a garden where outdoor learning is conducted.