Dorscon yellow rules in S'pore: 'Yam seng' allowed, but still no self-service buffets

SINGAPORE - As at Tuesday (April 26), the Republic has removed most of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions, in a major easing of rules.

Under the sweeping changes, there are no longer limits on group sizes, safe distancing between individuals is no longer mandatory, and all employees can return to their workplaces.

The scrapping of rules affected settings across the board - from eateries and sports facilities, to theatres and places of worship.

On the first day of this coming into effect on Tuesday, a semblance of normalcy returned to areas like the Central Business District, as queues to enter office buildings and shopping malls disappeared.

However, masks will still be required in indoor settings such as shopping malls, cinemas and food and beverage (F&B) establishments - where they can be removed only if you are eating or drinking, and have to be put back on immediately after.

Additionally - whether it is a wedding, concert or congregational service - vaccinated-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) are required for all events with more than 500 participants at any one time.

Singapore's Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) framework has also been stepped down from orange to yellow for the first time since February 2020.

Here is how your life will change under Dorscon yellow:

F&B outlets

You can toast emphatically with a "cheers" or "yam seng" at F&B establishments, which include restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres.

Safe distancing will also no longer be required between individuals or between groups at eating and drinking places.

However, only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to dine at such establishments and random spot checks will be conducted to ensure this.

Live performance venues