DBS says service disruption, into its second day, due to access control server problems

SINGAPORE - A problem with DBS Bank's access control servers is responsible for disruptions which have continued for a second day to its digital banking services, including online banking and Paynow, said DBS country manager for Singapore Shee Tse Koon on Wednesday (Nov 24).

But cash deposits belonging to DBS and POSB customers are safe, and transactions can still be made in person at bank branches or through phone banking, he said in a video message posted on Facebook.

"We have extended banking services at all our branches by two hours and our relationship managers and call centre customer service officers are on standby to assist you with your urgent banking requests," he said.

"Please rest assured that my colleagues and I are doing all that we can to remedy the situation."

Mr Shee apologised for the disruption, which was first reported around 10am on Tuesday.

He said DBS has been working round the clock with third-party engineering providers to fix the problem. Access control servers are part of a bank’s security system. They handle both log-in and payment verification using means such as biometrics, authentication tokens and one-time passwords.

DBS said services were fully restored around 2am on Wednesday but the same problem later recurred, with users complaining they were still unable to log into the app and website around 9am.

"I know that many of you have been facing difficulties accessing our digital banking services. I realise that this is a cause for concern and frustration and I'm very sorry for the inconvenience and the anxiety it has caused," Mr Shee said.

He added: "While the situation is less severe than yesterday, we know that many of you are still unable to get access. We acknowledge the gravity of the situation and as we work to resolve matters, we seek your patience and understanding."

In 2010, DBS customers were unable to withdraw cash from ATMs for about seven hours due to a major glitch.