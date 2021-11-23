DBS customers unable to access banking services, bank working to resolve situation

SINGAPORE - Some DBS/POSB customers were unable to access the bank's Internet and mobile banking services on Tuesday (Nov 23).

The disruption began around 10am, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. Almost 600 reports were made at about 2.30pm.

At about 10pm, there were still close to 300 reports being made, according to Downdetector.

But by 10.40pm, checks by The Straits Times found that DBS PayLah! had been restored for customers.

Acknowledging the disruption, DBS Bank said on Facebook: “Many of our customers have been unable to access our digital banking services today.

“The inability to access an essential service over such an extended period of time is unacceptable and we deeply regret the inconvenience caused.”

The bank added it was doing its best to resolve the situation and as part of recovery efforts, it will take some services, such as digibank and 3D e-comm transactions, temporarily offline.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, the bank said it will update once services are restored.

In a Facebook post earlier in the day, payment services provider Nets said that the eNETS Debit service for DBS customers was temporarily unavailable.

“DBS customers using eNETS debit Internet banking will not be able to perform any transactions for the time being. We are working with DBS to restore the service as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

Some netizens took to DBS' Facebook page to complain about the disruption.

Facebook user Thomas Lo said around 6.30pm: “I can't do bank transfer, can't top up my cashcard to drive off the carpark gantry, did not carry enough cash with me for my dinner. So disappointing and caused so much inconvenience.”