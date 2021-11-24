DBS, POSB digital banking services fully restored after over 15 hours of disruption

SINGAPORE - Services for DBS Bank and POSB were fully restored early Wednesday morning (Nov 24), after more than 15 hours of disruption.

DBS, in an update to its Facebook post at around 8.15am, said: "Please be informed that all of our digital banking services have been restored as of 2am today."

It also acknowledged the severity of the situation and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

At around midnight, the bank said that DBS PayLah! and e-commerce transactions were available, but the recovery process for digibanking services were still ongoing.

Some DBS and POSB customers were unable to access the bank's Internet and mobile banking services on Tuesday.

The disruption began at around 10am, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. Almost 600 reports were made at about 2.30pm.

DBS also took some services - such as digibank and e-commerce transactions - offline from 10pm to 11pm on Tuesday night, as part of recovery efforts.

In a Facebook post at around 1pm on Tuesday, payment services provider Nets said that the eNETS Debit service for DBS customers was temporarily unavailable.

"DBS customers using eNETS debit Internet banking will not be able to perform any transactions for the time being. We are working with DBS to restore the service as soon as possible and apologise for the inconvenience caused," it said.