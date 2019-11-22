Dazzling or Dull? Opinion divided on this year's Christmas light-up along Orchard Road

SINGAPORE - A debate has lighted up over the festive lights at Orchard Road, with some shoppers and merry-makers saying it seems to be less bright than before but others quite happy with the experience.

The number of lights have remained the same as last year - stretching for about 6km in length - but they have been stretched over a larger area as new roads have been added to the Christmas light-up.

Some shoppers also miss the lights that usually arch over Singapore's main shopping belt.

Wilmer Tay, a 27-year-old digital designer, was among those disappointed this year.

"I expected a lot more lights that this. (Over) the past few years they extended the lights across the street and that was quite nice for people who were driving through," he told The Straits Times on Monday (Nov 18) night.

"Last year's was more special and memorable with the Disney theme, this year feels quite generic," he added.

Following last year's Disney theme which was criticised for drawing the focus away from the holiday's meaning, the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba), which organises the Christmas street light design, announced the 2019 theme "The Greatest Gift" in September.

It said the decorations would include Christmas staples such as Christmas trees and presents, in line with a more traditional feel.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Tuesday (Nov 19), executive director of Orba, Mr Steven Goh explained: "The Christmas street light design is refreshed in a new showcase format with the objective to create a more immersive pedestrian experience designed for visitors who walk along Orchard Road during this festive season."



He added that the Christmas lights have been extended to Grange Road and Orchard Link for the first time to "enliven the setting of the marquee event" - The Great Christmas Village.

The village opens on Saturday (Nov 23) and will run to Dec 26 at *Scape, the Grange Road open-air carpark and Shaw House Urban Plaza. It will feature more than 30 amusement rides and game booths, as well as food trucks, musical performances and other activities.

Responding to the fact that some people found the lights more subdued this year, Mr Goh said that the length of LED lights has remained the same as last year at 60,620m and that "the over-street lights are removed to enhance the street lights along the pedestrian walkway this year."

While some have taken issue with the approach, there are others who welcome the focus on the pedestrian experience.

Ms Melody Mok, a 17-year-old Singapore Polytechnic student, was taking pictures of the Christmas lights for a school assignment by Takashimaya on Monday night.

The teenager said: "The dangling Santas from the trees are very creative. I like the small details like that, it's nice and shows that they put in an effort into the decorations."

The founder of investment company Golden Cygnet V.S.E. Prasad, 54, who was waiting outside Ion Orchard for his family, told ST: "It's nice that they have different concepts every year. If they did the same thing every year, people would get bored and not care about it.

"It's a nice Christmas feeling because its not too over the top with the lights. Some years I find there are too many and it seems overcrowded but this is just nice," he added.