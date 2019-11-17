It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Christmas festive light-up at Orchard Road
Christmas festive light-up at Orchard RoadST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA, GAVIN FOO
Christmas decorations: Santa figurine hanging from a tree; a "unicorn", featured at Wisma Atria
Christmas decorations: Santa figurine hanging from a tree; a "unicorn", featured at Wisma AtriaST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA, GAVIN FOO
Bvlgari Christmas tree shining bright and tall outside Ion Orchard.
Bvlgari Christmas tree shining bright and tall outside Ion Orchard. ST PHOTOS: KHALID BABA, GAVIN FOO
Published
1 hour ago
melheng@sph.com.sg

Orchard Road is ready for Christmas. This year's festive light-up, which features brightly coloured presents and a Santa Claus mascot, was launched by President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

The light-up, with the theme The Greatest Gift, will run till Jan 1. It has been expanded this year, with decorations extending to Grange Road and Orchard Link for the first time.

The Christmas decorations include Santa figurines like this one hanging from a tree; a "unicorn", featured at Wisma Atria; and the Bvlgari Christmas tree shining bright and tall outside Ion Orchard. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 17, 2019, with the headline 'It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content