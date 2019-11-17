It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Orchard Road is ready for Christmas. This year's festive light-up, which features brightly coloured presents and a Santa Claus mascot, was launched by President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

The light-up, with the theme The Greatest Gift, will run till Jan 1. It has been expanded this year, with decorations extending to Grange Road and Orchard Link for the first time.

The Christmas decorations include Santa figurines like this one hanging from a tree; a "unicorn", featured at Wisma Atria; and the Bvlgari Christmas tree shining bright and tall outside Ion Orchard.