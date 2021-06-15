Trio accused of assault in Clementi teen's death to face more charges, possibly including capital ones

SINGAPORE - A man accused of using a wooden pole to assault his teenage sister, who was later found dead in a Clementi flat, and his two accomplices, will face more than 10 charges as they continue to be remanded without bail.

Huang Bocan, 29, another man, Lim Peng Tiong, 62, and a woman, Chee Mei Wan, 41, may also have their current charges upgraded, including to capital ones, the court heard on Tuesday (June 15).

They are each currently facing a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Ms Huang Baoying, 19.

The trio are accused of hitting Ms Huang with a wooden pole in a unit at Block 602 Clementi West Street 1 around 11pm on May 4.

Huang Bocan is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation.

Chee is represented by Mr Azri Imran Tan from I.R.B. Law, while Lim is represented by lawyers Kate Loo and Morgan Lee from Ling Law Corporation.

Huang and Lim are Singaporeans, while Chee is a Singapore permanent resident.

On Tuesday, a police prosecutor asked for the trio's cases to be adjourned for two weeks, noting that the results of the post-mortem on Ms Huang would likely be available by then.

The court granted the request and scheduled the cases to be heard again on June 29.

The court also heard that the police are seeking guidance from the Attorney-General's Chambers on the trio's cases.

When asked by Mr Wong if his client's assault charge might be upgraded to a capital one, the police prosecutor replied that "it's possible".

Court documents did not state the relationship between Lim, Chee and Ms Huang.

Records from the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore show that Lim is one of two owners of the flat where Ms Huang's body was found.

In an earlier statement, police had said they were alerted to the case around 6.30am on May 5.

Officers arrived at the flat and found Ms Huang lying motionless inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Chee and Lim cannot be caned, as Chee is a woman and Lim is above 50.