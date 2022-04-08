Tanglin Halt hawker has skull fracture, brain blood clot after alleged attack, police investigating

SINGAPORE - A hawker suffered a skull fracture and has a minor blood clot in his brain after being allegedly attacked by a man at Tanglin Halt Food Centre on Friday morning (April 8).

The alleged attacker is believed to be a fellow hawker at the food centre and has a long-standing dispute with the victim.

The police are investigating the incident.

Mr Punnataro Wee, 51, was preparing vegetables outside his fish soup noodle stall at the food centre at around 7am when a man allegedly attacked him from the back with a wooden pole.

"I fell to the ground in a daze, I was in shock. When I regained my senses, I saw my girlfriend struggling with him. She was trying to pry the weapon from him," he told The Straits Times at National University Hospital (NUH), where he was warded, on Friday afternoon.

"I got up and rushed over to help her. (The attacker) fell to the floor and ran off. It was only then I felt the throbbing pain at the back of my head," he said. He added that the man, said to be in his 60s, also runs a fish soup noodle stall at the food centre.

"My shirt and pants were soaked in blood."

The police said they responded to a call for assistance at the food centre in Commonwealth Drive at around 7.10am on Friday.

The man also allegedly punched a woman and fled the scene, they said. ST understands that the woman is Mr Wee's girlfriend. "Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is known to the victims," the police said.

Mr Wee was conscious when taken to NUH, where he was warded in the neurosurgical high dependency unit.

He suffered a fractured skull and received nine stitches on his head. His right wrist and a finger on his left hand were fractured, he said.

His girlfriend, Ms Wang Wei, 54, said that the man charged at Mr Wee with a 1m-long wooden pole that had a screw attached to it.

"It was without warning. We did not have time to react," she said in Mandarin.

"My boyfriend was bleeding profusely. It looked quite serious. I tried to grab the weapon from (the man) and he hit my head."