Suspects in Boon Lay slashing taken by police to site of attack

SINGAPORE - The suspects who are believed to be involved in a violent attack in Boon Lay Drive on Wednesday afternoon (April 6) were taken to the incident site by the police on Friday.
The duo were arrested on Thursday afternoon in Woodlands following a manhunt after attackers armed with machetes allegedly struck two men, aged 22 and 23, who were in the area after attending a wedding procession nearby.
The two men are close friends of the groom, Mr Emmanuel Ravi, 26, whose wedding day was disrupted by the sudden attack near his home.
At around 4.15pm on Friday, the police arrived at the carpark of Block 177 Boon Lay Drive with the two suspects, who were ushered out of the police vehicle individually to inspect the site.
The suspects, age 19 and 20, whose arms and legs were restrained with straps, walked with five police investigators around various points of the estate.
Both were dressed in a white shirt, blue shorts and slippers, and had tattoos on their legs, arms and neck.
Investigators pointed to what is believed to be bloodstains that are still visible at space No. 72 of the carpark.
The investigators then took them separately past several shops in the estate before they were ushered back into the police vehicle as dozens of curious residents stood behind the police tape and watched.
The police said in a statement after the site visit that the two men will be charged in court on Saturday with two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention.
If found guilty, they can be jailed for life and liable to a fine and caning.
On Wednesday at 5pm, the police received multiple calls for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive, where the two men had allegedly used bread knives to attack the two victims.
The police said: "Preliminary investigations revealed that both victims suffered multiple lacerations to their heads and limbs, and were (taken) conscious to the hospital.
"The two men allegedly fled and disposed of their weapons before police officers arrived at the scene."
Officers from the Jurong Police Division and the Criminal Investigation Department mounted an islandwide operation to catch the men, who were caught the next day near Woodlands Street 12.
The police will seek to remand the duo for further investigations, it added.
In an interview on Friday with The Straits Times, the bride, pre-school teacher Yuroshini Josephine, 25, said she and Mr Emmanuel were in the midst of their wedding ritual when her husband received a call telling him that his friends had been assaulted in the carpark.
After her husband rushed down to tend to his injured friends, she said she could not bear to stay put and eventually headed down despite her family's urging her to remain home to honour their traditions.
She said: "Everyone was rushing up and down from the home. By right, I should not go down but I wanted to see what was happening."
By the time she went down, the attackers were gone and the victims were loaded up into the ambulance.
She said: "We have been so affected over the past two days during our honeymoon, this was all we thought about. I am just relieved it didn't result in any deaths."
Mr Emmanuel told ST that he is friends with the two victims, Mr Praveen Raj and Mr Saran Kumar, who often visited his home.
He said he heard that the attackers had an issue with his friends and had gone to his block to settle a score.
Mr Emmanuel added that he knew of one of the alleged attackers but was not close to him.
Mr Emmanuel's mother, Madam Manvizhi, 50, said the two victims were "like sons" to her.
The pair are long-time family friends who helped the family prepare for the wedding and held a bachelor party for her son.
She said Mr Praveen was still in hospital with 12 cuts on his head, neck, arms and leg; one of his fingers was left dangling from the hand after the attack.
Mr Saran, who has an 8cm gash on the side of his head, was discharged.
Madam Manvizhi said she was not aware of the attack till later as she had fainted during Wednesday's procession as she was exhausted by the wedding preparation.
She was discharged from hospital at around 2pm and remained at home to rest, before the newly-wedded couple visited the home for the ritual after the main wedding.
The family chose not to inform her of the attack until 6pm as she was still drowsy and they did not want to worry her, said the single-mother, adding that she is a former stroke patient.
"I feel so bad and so disappointed. They came for the wedding and then this happened to them."