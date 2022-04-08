Suspects in Boon Lay slashing taken by police to site of attack

SINGAPORE - The suspects who are believed to be involved in a violent attack in Boon Lay Drive on Wednesday afternoon (April 6) were taken to the incident site by the police on Friday.

The duo were arrested on Thursday afternoon in Woodlands following a manhunt after attackers armed with machetes allegedly struck two men, aged 22 and 23, who were in the area after attending a wedding procession nearby.

The two men are close friends of the groom, Mr Emmanuel Ravi, 26, whose wedding day was disrupted by the sudden attack near his home.

At around 4.15pm on Friday, the police arrived at the carpark of Block 177 Boon Lay Drive with the two suspects, who were ushered out of the police vehicle individually to inspect the site.

The suspects, age 19 and 20, whose arms and legs were restrained with straps, walked with five police investigators around various points of the estate.

Both were dressed in a white shirt, blue shorts and slippers, and had tattoos on their legs, arms and neck.

Investigators pointed to what is believed to be bloodstains that are still visible at space No. 72 of the carpark.

The investigators then took them separately past several shops in the estate before they were ushered back into the police vehicle as dozens of curious residents stood behind the police tape and watched.

The police said in a statement after the site visit that the two men will be charged in court on Saturday with two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for life and liable to a fine and caning.

On Wednesday at 5pm, the police received multiple calls for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive, where the two men had allegedly used bread knives to attack the two victims.

The police said: "Preliminary investigations revealed that both victims suffered multiple lacerations to their heads and limbs, and were (taken) conscious to the hospital.

"The two men allegedly fled and disposed of their weapons before police officers arrived at the scene."