River Valley High School student allegedly killed on campus, police on site

SINGAPORE – A student of River Valley High School (RVHS) was allegedly killed on campus on Monday (July 19) in an incident which saw staff initially ordering students to remain in their classrooms.

The Straits Times spoke to a parent – Mr Jacky Huang, a 43-year-old who works in the IT industry – at about 3pm.

He had rushed to the school after receiving a message from his daughter in Year One that there was someone allegedly wielding an axe in the school. Mr Huang showed ST the text message he received from his daughter at 11.50am, and a video of students running allegedly taken on school grounds.

A crime scene investigation van, an ambulance and at least four police vehicles were spotted at Boon Lay Avenue school compound at about 1pm.

The back gate was closed off, but students who needed to leave the campus were allowed to do so past 2pm. The rest were gathered at the school hall and briefed by school staff.

RVHS has students aged between 12 and 18, as it offers the six-year Integrated Programme which allows students to skip the O levels and instead take the A levels in their sixth year.

Staff who spoke to The Straits Times said there was supposed to be a lunch break at 1pm, but the students were told to remain in their classrooms instead. No explanation was offered.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are released. ST has contacted the Ministry of Education, police and the school for comment.