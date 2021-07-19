River Valley High School student allegedly killed: MOE working closely with police, safety of students paramount, says Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE - Education minister Chan Chun Sing said his ministry is rendering all possible support to the students and staff of River Valley High School and their families.

His comments came after an incident at the school which saw a student allegedly killed on the grounds.

In a Facebook post at about 4.25pm on Monday (July 19), the minister said the safety and well-being of students and staff are of paramount importance.

"We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident at River Valley High School this morning," he said.

"We are working closely with Singapore Police Force on the investigations, and they will be sharing more details on the case in due course.

He added that the ministry is determined to work with parents and students to keep the schools safe, and have the children grow up and learn together in a trusted environment.

"To all our students: We will take care of you as always," he wrote.

"If you need to talk to anyone, or know someone who needs help, please reach out to an adult, your teachers or school counsellors. You are never alone, and we will always stand ready to help you."

Getting help

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Mental well-being

• Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6385-3714

• Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Counselling

• TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

• Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800