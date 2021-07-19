River Valley High School death: Police seize axe after Sec 4 student allegedly kills Sec 1 student

SINGAPORE - Police have arrested a 16-year-old Secondary 4 student of River Valley High School (RVHS) for suspected murder and seized an axe as evidence.

In the incident which happened on Monday (July 19), police said a 13-year-old Secondary 1 student of the school was found with multiple wounds in a school toilet at about 11.40am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two are not known to each other. Investigations into the motive for the assault are ongoing.

The 16-year-old will be charged on Tuesday with murder, with the view to have him remanded for psychiatric assessment.

"The police will conduct a thorough investigation and the full facts will be established in court," said the police.

"Pending the court proceedings, the police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from speculating on the case out of respect for the family of the deceased."

Read the full police news release here.



Police cars are seen parked inside River Valley High School on July 19, 2021. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



Getting help

• National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Mental well-being

• Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg

• Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

• Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

• Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6385-3714

• Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Counselling

• TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

• Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800-353-5800