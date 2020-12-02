Probation for second youth linked to SG Nasi Lemak chat group that hosted upskirt images

SINGAPORE - A second youth linked to the SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat group which hosted upskirt images of women in Singapore has been dealt with.

The 18-year-old boy, who had pleaded guilty on Oct 21 to being in possession of 59 obscene films, was on Wednesday (Dec 2) sentenced to a year's probation.

The clips were found on his mobile phone.

The youth cannot be named as he was 17 years old when he committed the offence in October last year. The Children and Young Persons Act covers young people below 18.

As part of his sentence, the teenager has to remain indoors from 10pm to 6am every day and perform 40 hours of community service.

His parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Justin Lee Han Shi, another youth linked to the chat group, was sentenced to a year's probation in October.

The 20-year-old had admitted to being in possession of more than 400 obscene films last year.

The cases involving two other alleged offenders - Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 27 and Liong Tianwei, 38 - are still pending.

The group had about 44,000 members when it was active, and used the platform to share obscene photos and videos of women in Singapore.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division had arrested the four for their "suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities" through the chat group.

The group, which was reportedly set up about two years ago, charged $30 as entry fee.

It made the headlines after a Twitter user stated on Sept 30 last year that she had been mentioned in the Telegram chat group.

Other Twitter users then came forward to express their disgust at the content being circulated in SG Nasi Lemak.

The court heard that police raided the teenager's home on Oct 14 last year and he admitted that he was a member of the group.

Officers seized his mobile phone which was later found to contain pornography.

For being in possession of obscene films, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $20,000.