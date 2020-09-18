Man linked to Telegram chat group that shared visuals of women here admits to having hundreds of obscene films

SINGAPORE - A man linked to a chat group that hosted multiple upskirt images pleaded guilty on Friday (Sept 18) to an offence under the Films Act.

Justin Lee Han Shi, 20, admitted that he was in possession of more than 400 obscene films last year.

Lee was among four Singaporeans arrested last October in islandwide raids that brought down the SG Nasi Lemak Telegram group chat.

When it was still active, the group had about 44,000 members.

The platform was allegedly used by the group to share obscene photos and videos of women in Singapore.

The other three nabbed by police were: Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 27; Liong Tianwei, 38; and a 17-year-old male, who can no longer be named in news reports due to recent amendments to the Children and Young Persons Act.

The law now covers those below 18 years old.

The cases against these three individuals are still pending.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division had arrested the four for their "suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials and promoting vice activities" through the chat group.

In the raid, police seized more than 10 electronic devices, including a central processing unit, a laptop, a hard disk and several mobile phones.

The group was reportedly set up about two years ago, with membership numbers spiking as more people became aware of it. The group charged $30 as entry fee.

Its existence was exposed on Sept 30 last year by a Twitter user who said that she was mentioned in the Telegram chat group.

This prompted many other Twitter users to express their disgust at the content being circulated in SG Nasi Lemak.

On Friday, the court called for a report to assess Lee's suitability for a probation.

He will be sentenced on Oct 16.

For each charge of being in possession of obscene films, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $20,000.