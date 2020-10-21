Teen involved in SG Nasi Lemak chat group pleads guilty to possessing obscene films

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old student pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Oct 21) to one charge of possessing obscene films on his mobile phone.

He was among four men arrested last October in islandwide raids to bring down the SG Nasi Lemak chat group, which was used as a platform for sharing obscene photos and videos of Singaporean girls.

The student, who cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act, was found with 59 video files containing obscene material stored in his mobile phone.

The files were classified as obscene as they contained explicit depictions of a variety of sex acts and close-up depictions of genitalia.

Two charges involving the sharing of obscene material were also taken into consideration.

The four arrested were all charged over their alleged involvement in transmitting obscene material in the Telegram chat group, which hosted upskirt images of women.

Police seized more than 10 electronic devices, including a central processing unit, a laptop, a hard disk and several mobile phones, as case exhibits.

Another man linked to the case, Justin Lee Han Shi, was sentenced last Friday to a year's probation after he admitted to sharing obscene films with other members in the SG Nasi Lemak Telegram group chat.

The 20-year-old had pleaded guilty last month to an offence under the Films Act, admitting that he was in possession of more than 400 obscene films last year.

As part of his sentence, Lee was ordered to remain indoors from 11pm to 6am every day and perform 40 hours of community service. His parents were bonded for $5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

The cases against the other two men - Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 27, and Liong Tianwei, 38 - are pending.

The group, which was reportedly set up about two years ago, had about 44,000 members when it was active.

It saw a membership spike late last year as more people became aware of it. Group members had to pay $30 as an "entry fee" before being allowed in.

The chat group made headlines after a Twitter user stated on Sept 30 last year that she had been mentioned in the Telegram chat group.

Other Twitter users subsequently came forward to express their disgust at the obscene content being circulated in the group.

For each charge of being in possession of obscene films, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $20,000.