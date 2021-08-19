Police investigating woman who shouted 'kangaroo court' at trial of British 'sovereign'

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old woman, who was seen shouting during the trial of "sovereign" Benjamin Glynn on Wednesday (Aug 18), is now being investigated by the police.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a police spokesman said the Attorney-General's Chambers has authorised the probe, and that the case has been classified as contempt of court.

The woman had allegedly interrupted court proceedings during a criminal trial, and is being investigated under the Administration of Justice (Protection) Act.

Glynn, 40, a British national, had claimed trial to four charges over not wearing a mask, harassing the police and being a public nuisance on Wednesday. He was found guilty and sentenced to six weeks' jail that day.

The court had to put up with several instances of unusual behaviour from both the dock and gallery.

Even before Glynn's plea was taken, he asked Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh if he received messages from his dead grandmother.

During the trial, the woman, who was there to support Glynn, a former recruitment consultant, began fiddling with her mask, removing it entirely at one point.

District Judge Eddy Tham noticed this and told her to leave the court, but she refused to do so, saying that her mask was broken.

She was again asked to leave, but refused to comply and began shouting "kangaroo court" several times.

The term implies the court is one that ignores the recognised standards of justice, making jumps over evidence and due process.

When the police officers tried to escort her out, she shouted at them not to touch her, saying she was a "living woman" who had no contract with them.

She also said: "I do not respect the judge."

The case was stood down temporarily and she was eventually escorted out.

Outside the courtroom, she said wearing a mask was unnecessary.

When told that she was not allowed to enter the court again, she questioned the officers.

She said: "Why can't I go back inside? Is he (the judge) afraid I'll call him a kangaroo again?"

As she attempted to leave, the police stopped and detained her.

The woman was heard telling the police that she is a Singaporean and recited her NRIC number to them.

She was later taken to a holding room on the first floor of the State Courts and questioned by the police, and was seen leaving the building at about 1pm.

Those found guilty of contempt of court in connection with proceedings at the State Courts may be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.