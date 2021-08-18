Briton caught on video not wearing mask resisted arrest and said Covid-19 was a hoax: Cop

SINGAPORE - The British national seen in a video without a mask while riding in an MRT train on May 7 resisted arrest two days later and told police officers that Covid-19 was a "hoax", a district court heard on Wednesday (Aug 18).

Taking the stand on the second day of Benjamin Glynn's trial, Inspector Chee Xiu Quan, one of the arresting officers, testified that the Briton had also told them the "(Covid-19) vaccine was bad for human health".

Inspector Chee told District Judge Eddy Tham that according to Glynn, one of the Briton's friends landed in intensive care after getting vaccinated.

Glynn, who was unrepresented, has been deemed to have no diagnosable mental disorders and fit to plea following psychiatric observation at the Institute of Mental Health.

The 40-year-old, who had claimed to be a "sovereign" in arguing the charges he is facing do not apply to him, has been in remand since his bail of $5,000 was revoked on July 19.

He faces two charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, as well as one count each of harassment and being a public nuisance.

He had allegedly failed to wear a mask while travelling in an MRT train from Raffles Place station to Holland Village station between 11.06pm and 11.31pm on May 7.

Glynn is then said to have caused annoyance to the public during the trip by declaring: "I will never wear a mask."

On May 9, he was at the ground level lift lobby of Allsworth Park condominium in Holland Road at around 12.30am when he allegedly used threatening words while addressing Inspector Chee and Assistant Superintendent Alvin Quek Chin Han.

As he was taking his seat in the dock on Wednesday, Glynn called out to Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh, asking if the latter had any more messages from his family.

Glynn then said: "Maybe my dead grandma has contacted you from beyond the grave."

About 10 minutes into the trial, a woman seated in the gallery was spotted with her mask off, fiddling with its straps.

When security officers inside the courtroom approached her, she said that her mask was "broken" and that they had no "contract" with her.

She refused to comply when Judge Tham asked her to leave the courtroom and exclaimed that the trial was held in a "kangaroo court".

The judge stood down the case temporarily and proceedings resumed after she was escorted out. The woman did not return for the remainder of the trial.



The woman (pictured) made reference to the same sovereign citizen movement as Benjamin Glynn had made. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Inspector Chee later testified on Wednesday that he had gone to Glynn's home with ASP Quek on May 9 to ascertain if the Briton was indeed the maskless man caught on the video.

Inspector Chee said that Glynn opened the door and admitted that he was the man in the clip.

The court heard that the accused also asked if they could discuss the matter downstairs at it was his daughter's birthday.

According to Inspector Chee, the officers were interviewing him on the ground floor when Glynn said that Covid-19 was a "hoax".

The policeman told Judge Tham that Glynn then said that he was a boxer, who could "take on" the officers. ASP Quek then stepped away to call for backup.

The court heard that the officers were about to place Glynn in handcuffs when he resisted arrest and adopted a "boxing stance" with both his fists clenched.

Inspector Chee then took out his baton and told Glynn to lie on the ground.

The policeman said that he used the baton to hit the accused's thigh when the latter lunged forward.

The court heard that Glynn then ran towards the entrance of the condominium complex but turned back when a security officer at the guardhouse stepped in.

Inspector Chee said they caught up with Glynn when he stumbled and he was placed in handcuffs.

Backup arrived soon after and Glynn was taken to Cantonment Police Complex. Glynn had declined to be taken to hospital and insisted that he was fine, said Inspector Chee.

Glynn told the court later on Wednesday that he had had "a bit to drink" before his arrest.

He also asked Inspector Chee if the officer had footage of the incident at the condominium.

Inspector Chee replied that there was none as both he and ASP Quek were not in uniform at the time and were not required to don body-worn cameras.

Investigation officer Senior Staff Sergeant Amirudin Nordin also took the stand on Wednesday.

During his cross-examination, Glynn told the officer: "Some great investigation work there... Sherlock Holmes will be proud of you."

Judge Tham then told Glynn to not make "unnecessary comments".

Glynn also said that his arrest had been "unlawful", adding: "My defence is not based on my actions."

When queried, Senior Staff Sergeant Amirudin said that causing annoyance is an arrestable offence.

The trial continues.

For each charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.

If convicted of harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.