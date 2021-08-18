Woman detained after shouting in court during Benjamin Glynn trial

SINGAPORE - A woman has been detained after shouting in court during the trial of Benjamin Glynn on Wednesday (Aug 18) morning.

The judge had told the woman, whose mask had broken, to leave the court.

But she refused to comply and started shouting "kangaroo court" several times.

She was also heard calling herself a "living woman" and saying she had no contract with the police, making reference to the same sovereign citizen movement as Glynn had made.

When the police attempted to escort her out, she told them not to touch her.

She also shouted: "I do not respect the judge."

The judge instructed the police to remove her from the court and stood down the case temporarily.

The case resumed shortly after she left the court escorted by several officers.

Outside the courtroom, the woman remarked that wearing a mask was unnecessary.

When told that she was not allowed to enter the court again, the woman questioned the officers.

She said: "Why can't I go back inside? Is he (the judge) afraid I'll call him a kangaroo again?"

When the woman attempted to leave about 15 minutes later, the officers stopped and detained her.



Benjamin Gylnn was seen in a video maskless while riding in an MRT train in May. PHOTOS: ST FILE, SCREENGRAB FROM KEEFE CHAN/FACEBOOK



She then told the police she was a Singaporean and recited her IC number to them.

The Straits Times understands she has been detained and is being questioned by the police in a holding room in the State Courts.

ST has contacted the police for comment.