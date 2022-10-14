Man who dumped Felicia Teo's corpse jailed for 26 months but expected to be released soon

SINGAPORE - When their friend, Ms Felicia Teo, died in June 2007 after all three had allegedly consumed Ecstasy, the two men stuffed her body into a carton box.

The duo then took the box to a deserted location at Punggol Track 24, dug a hole which they put the box in, and burned the box before covering it up.

On Friday, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, was sentenced to 26 months' jail after admitting to four charges.

They included for unlawfully depositing Ms Teo's corpse in a public place, dishonest misappropriation of her possessions, giving false evidence to two police officers, and fabricating false evidence.

Two other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard Ahmad is expected to be released soon as the sentence was backdated to when he was arrested in 2020.

In 2007, Ahmad, who was then a 22-year-old graphic designer, and Indonesian Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18, had then lied to the police they did not know the whereabouts of Ms Teo, then 19.

Ahmad was initially accused of killing Ms Teo before being given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge in June this year.