Missing teen Felicia Teo: Man discharged for murder but expected to plead guilty to leaving corpse

SINGAPORE - A man who had been accused of killing Ms Felicia Teo Wei Ling on June 30, 2007 was on Monday (June 27) given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge.

But he is expected to plead guilty next week to unlawfully depositing her corpse in a public place.

Those granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal can still be prosecuted for the related crime if relevant information or evidence were to emerge later.

Court documents do not disclose how Ms Teo, 19, died and who was responsible for her death.

Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, had been accused of murdering her in a flat at Block 19 Marine Terrace.

Another man, Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18, was also allegedly involved and the prosecution called for such a discharge for Ahmad as Mr Ragil, an Indonesian, is still at large.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Yang Ziliang and R. Arvindren said the prosecution is still waiting for Mr Ragil's arrest.

They told District Judge Eugene Teo: "Authorities have made and continue to make reasonable efforts to trace the co-accused. The Indonesian authorities have been informed and they are in the process of tracing (him).

"This is not a case where police have been trying for many years to trace the co-accused. The tracing of him only began after the accused was arrested 1½ years ago and new facts came to light during the investigations."

There is also no evidence that Mr Ragil is dead, said the DPPs.

Ahmad is represented by lawyers Shashi Nathan, Tania Chin and Laura Yeo from Withers KhattarWong.

On Monday, Mr Nathan urged the court to grant Ahmad a discharge amounting to an acquittal, which would mean he cannot be charged again with the same offence.

The lawyer said the prosecution's proposal would mean his client would have a murder charge hanging over him indefinitely.