S'porean on trial in UK for killing wife changes plea to guilty

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND - A Singaporean accused of smothering his wife to death with a pillow changed his plea to guilty on the fifth day of his trial for murder, in a court session in Britain that was over in less than half an hour.

After deliberation with his attorneys on Tuesday morning (Aug 9), Fong Soong Hert, 51, admitted to killing Madam Pek Ying Ling, his wife of 28 years, last year.

The trial at Newcastle Crown Court was delayed for an hour and a half as Fong met his attorneys, with proceedings originally meant to get under way at 10.30am local time.

The attorneys then met briefly with the judge in the courtroom. After the jury was led in, the judge opened the day's session by informing them of the change in plea, while Fong showed no emotion.

He looked over at his sons, who were sitting in the gallery, as he was led out of the courtroom.

The conviction draws a sentence of life imprisonment. Fong will reappear in court on Friday for sentencing to determine the minimum term that he must spend in prison.

Judge Paul Sloan told the jury that Fong's decision to change his plea was made after the defence consulted further with the expert witnesses and reviewed the evidence.

They concluded that the defence of "diminished responsibility" needed to reduce the charge to manslaughter was unsustainable and advised Fong accordingly, he said. "It is accepted that the defendant is guilty of murder and that is why this morning he has tendered that plea before you."

He went on to direct the jury to formally return a verdict of guilty. "You couldn't ask for more compelling or potent evidence of guilty than the defendant himself acknowledging his guilt... However, technically he's still in your charge."

He then thanked the jury for their participation throughout and up to an "unexpected conclusion" to the trial.

Fong smothered his 51-year-old wife's face with a pillow on Dec 6 last year at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle, Britain.

The couple had been on a months-long holiday from Singapore to Dubai and Europe during which they planned to visit their three sons.

They arrived in Scotland in late November and spent some time on the Isle of Skye, where Fong took a tumble down a steep slope as he was taking a photograph.