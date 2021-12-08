The Big Story: S'porean man charged with murder after wife found dead in luxury apartment in UK

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

A Singaporean man has been charged in the UK with the alleged murder of his wife, also a Singaporean. Fong Soong Hert, 50, was arrested on Monday (Dec 6) after his wife - 51-year-old Pek Ying Ling - was found not breathing and pronounced dead at the County Aparthotel in Newcastle.

Journalist David Sun shares more about the case.

Meanwhile, a Singapore Business Federation (SBF) survey has found that businesses here are in better shape to bounce back after a two turbulent two years brought on by the pandemic.

Out of the 1,096 companies polled, nearly half of them are confident that the economy will do better in the next 12 months.

SBF's chief executive Lam Yi Young tells The Big Story that while there is optimism, the outlook for next year is uncertain and uneven across industries.

In Covid-19 news, a self-administered saliva test - which is painless and just as accurate as the polymerase chain reaction test - could one day be used to early detect Covid-19 cases. Scientists in Singapore have developed a unique saliva antigen rapid test - the first of its kind - that has an accuracy rate of 97 per cent. It is also able to detect Covid-19 viral variants, including Omicron.

From Thursday, all travellers - including those from Singapore - who enter Malaysia via the air and land vaccinated travel lanes, the Langkawi International Travel Bubble or the One Stop Centre must take Covid-19 tests for six days after arriving. All test results must be reported through the MySejahtera app.

Separately, Malaysia's Court of Appeal has upheld a High Court's decision to convict former prime minister Najib Razak on all seven charges in the SRC International case. In July last year, he was sentenced to 12 years in jail, and fined RM210 million for illegally receiving RM42 million from SRC International, a former unit of the now-defunct state fund 1MDB.

And on this week's Living Well segment, urologist Dr Tan Teck Wei discusses prostate cancer - the second-most common cancer in men in Singapore. Dr Tan shares more on the early signs of the cancer to look out for, as well as treatment options.