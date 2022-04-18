'I heard her shout: Save me, my hand is gone': 9 commended for fending off Beach Road attacker

Police officers managed to subdue the attacker with a Taser.

One woman, Madam To Lee Kwee, was also commended on Monday for calling the police. She was among several people who alerted the police to the incident.

Mr Wei said in Mandarin: "I was scared when I saw the injury but there was no time to think, we just could not let the man get close to her again."

He grabbed some napkins nearby and passed it to Ms Han to tend to her wounds, he recalled.

The nine men and Madam To were presented with the Public Spiritedness Award at the Central Police Division on Monday for their role in preventing the man from causing further harm to Ms Han during the incident.

Cheng Guoyuan, 46, a Chinese national, was charged with the attempted murder of Ms Han last Saturday. It is understood that both of them are still being treated in hospital.

The police and the hospital declined to provide further information on Cheng and Ms Han's condition due to patient confidentiality.

Commander of the Central Police Division Jeremy Ang, who presented the awards, said the individuals – aged 30 to 58 – acted selflessly to help the woman.

The police said in a statement that Samurai BBQ's owner, Mr Leonard Shi, 41, and its manager, Mr Jackie Tee, 30, first heard a call for help at a back alley in Liang Seah Street. They attempted to disorientate the slasher by shouting at him and throwing items at him.