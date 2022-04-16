Beach Road slashing: Man who attacked wife with chopper charged with attempted murder

SINGAPORE - The husband of a woman who was viciously slashed with a chopper was charged in court on Saturday (April 16) with the attempted murder of his wife.

Cheng Guoyuan, 46, a Chinese national, appeared in court via video link from Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a hospital bed.

With an investigating officer next to him, Cheng remained still and silent and only nodded when questioned by the judge.

It was heard that he had an operation in the morning for an injury.

Cheng will be remanded for psychiatric assessment after he is discharged from hospital and will return to court on May 6.

The incident on Thursday (April 14) happened outside a row of shops and restaurants in Beach Road at about 5.30pm.

Videos of the incident shows a woman begging for her life as the accused allegedly hacks at her repeatedly with a chopper outside a restaurant in Beach Road.

Kitchen staff threw plastic chairs, metal signposts and other nearby objects to stop him as he continued to confront her armed with the chopper.

Cheng is said to have cut his own wrists and neck during the incident.

He was eventually tasered by the police and arrested.