GP Jipson Quah, initially accused of cheating MOH, has charge amended to more serious offence

SINGAPORE - General practitioner Jipson Quah, who was initially accused of engaging in a conspiracy to dupe the Ministry of Health (MOH) over fake Covid-19 vaccination information, has had his cheating charge amended to a more serious offence - dishonestly making a false representation to the ministry.

If convicted of the amended charge, Quah, who appeared in court via video link on Tuesday (Jan 25), can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

According to his amended charge, Quah, 33, allegedly worked with a woman identified as Mehrajunnisha and his clinic assistant, Thomas Chua Cheng Soon, 40, to commit the offence between last month and this month.

Quah is said to have falsely represented to MOH that Mehrajunnisha had purportedly received the Sinopharm vaccine when, in fact, she had not.

He allegedly committed the offence so that she could obtain a certificate of vaccination against Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Yap applied for Quah to be further remanded, stressing that the case involved "voluminous records that need to be examined".

Quah is represented by lawyers Shashi Nathan, Jeremy Pereira and Laura Yeo.

Mr Nathan had asked the court to grant bail to his client, with conditions including daily reporting to the authorities.

The court allowed the prosecution's application and Quah's case has been adjourned to Jan 31.

Quah, Chua and founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide Iris Koh Shu Cii, 46, were earlier charged in court with one count of cheating each. All three alleged offenders are Singaporeans.

In a statement on Sunday (Jan 23), the police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the two men had allegedly worked together to submit false vaccination data.

Koh is believed to have referred clients to them.