Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh granted permission to leave S'pore for cancer treatment

SINGAPORE - Iris Koh, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, has been granted permission to leave Singapore during an ongoing court case against her, to seek treatment for thyroid cancer.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong said on Thursday (June 23) she would be allowed to make a trip to Malacca, Malaysia, if she paid additional cash bail of $30,000 and provided full details of her travel itinerary to her investigation officer.

She also has to remain contactable while abroad, and upon return provide supporting documents on her treatment and surrender her passport.

The judge made his decision after Koh's lawyer Wee Pan Lee told the court on Thursday that his client would be shortening her travel dates and limiting the places she intended to visit.

Mr Wee's earlier applications were for Koh to visit Malacca, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia between June 19 and July 22.

This has been changed and Koh will travel from June 24 to July 17 instead, and only visit Malacca.

Mr Wee said Koh's purpose of travel is to seek a second opinion from foreign doctors to treat her thyroid cancer.

"Since I informed the court last week that Iris has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, she has seen two other doctors (in Singapore) and both of them advised her on one type of treatment only - the removal of thyroid glands," he said.

He said his client was apprehensive about this treatment as she was trained in music and had previously earned her living as a choir conductor and vocal coach.

"The fear is that this surgery, which is very near her vocal chords, might affect her voice," said Mr Wee.

He added that the first step for Koh would be to consult a doctor at Makhota Medical Centre in Malacca to see if an alternative treatment plan would be suitable.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jiang Ke-Yue did not object to Koh travelling to Malacca but he sought additional cash bail of $40,000 to be imposed.

"There are still gaps in the supporting documentation and we have not seen her travel itinerary," he said.

The additional bail comes on top of Koh's current $20,000, which has been paid by her husband, Mr Raymond Ng.