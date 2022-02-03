CNY disrupted by weekend blazes; HDB residents hope repairs will be completed soon

SINGAPORE - Pineapple tarts and other Chinese New Year goodies sit untouched in Mr Samuel Seah's blackened living room as he watches television.

A layer of soot covers the walls and ceiling of the five-room flat in Telok Blangah Rise, and a burning smell lingers in the air.

The damage to the flat Mr Seah shares with his wife was caused by a blaze in the unit two floors below his at Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise five days ago.

"I couldn't bear to have some of my friends and family see the place like this. It's so ugly," Mr Seah's wife, Madam Jeanie Tan, told The Straits Times (ST) on Thursday (Feb 3).

She added that her family was unharmed and only her washing machine and windows were broken.

"Every time I wipe, everything turns black again and it still smells of smoke," Madam Tan said in Mandarin.

The couple, both aged 62, are vegetable suppliers.

The fire on Jan 29 killed a woman and caused about 280 people to evacuate from the block. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted at about 4.40am.

The fire was put out within an hour.

A 73-year-old man who is said to have been living in the 10th-floor unit where the fire started has been arrested.

When ST went to the affected unit, a man who said he was from the town council arrived with a large bin and went into the flat to clear the debris.