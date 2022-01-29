Man rescued as fire rages in Tampines flat; Bedok coffee shop goes up in flames

SINGAPORE - In less than two hours late Friday (Jan 28) evening, two fires broke out in eastern Singapore, gutting a flat in Tampines and leaving a coffee shop in Bedok up in smoke.

In Tampines, firefighters had to break down a bedroom door in the flat to rescue an unconscious man trapped in the burning unit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that the fire was raging at a two-storey flat on the 10th storey of Block 941 Tampines Avenue 5 when their officers arrived at the scene after being alerted at 10.30pm.

The flames had totally engulfed the unit and firefighters from Tampines Fire Station and Changi Fire Station had to force their way into the flat.

They also had to force their way into a bedroom on the first storey of the flat, where they found a man lying unconscious on the floor.

The firefighters immediately carried him out of the burning unit, SCDF said.

The man was assessed by an ambulance crew and was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The fire was eventually extinguished with two water jets and about 180 people from neighbouring units were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

In videos posted on social media, flames and smoke can be seen pouring out of the Tampines flat as onlookers shouted and screamed.

The sound of glass breaking can be heard in one three-second clip that showed debris falling from the unit.