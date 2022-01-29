CPR performed on woman rescued from Telok Blangah fire

SINGAPORE - At least two people have been injured from a fire that broke out in a unit on the 10th storey of Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise early Saturday (Jan 29), which saw about 280 people being evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that officers conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a woman who was found lying unconscious on the floor in the unit directly above the fire. She was sent to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Another person was also sent to SGH for smoke inhalation injuries, said SCDF.

The force was alerted to the fire at about 4.40am. "Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was raging and had totally engulfed a unit on the 10th floor," it said.

"Firefighters donned breathing apparatus sets and proceeded cautiously into the smoke-logged unit. The fire, which involved contents of the entire unit, was extinguished with two water jets."

The force added that about 280 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Saturday's fire in Telok Blangah comes after fires broke out in two locations in eastern Singapore late Friday.

A two-storey flat in Block 941 Tampines Avenue 5 at about 10.30pm saw SCDF officers break down a bedroom door in the flat to rescue an unconscious man trapped in the burning unit

And at about midnight, a fire occurred in a coffee shop at Block 204 Bedok North Street 1.