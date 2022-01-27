Greenridge Crescent boys' deaths: Father taken by police to canal where bodies were found

SINGAPORE - Xavier Yap Joun Houn, 48, the father of two 11-year-old boys who were found dead in a canal near the Greenridge Crescent playground, was taken by the police to where their bodies were discovered on Thursday (Jan 27).

Yap was charged on Monday with the murder of one of his sons, Ethan Yap E Chern. The other son was identified as Aston Yap Kai Shern.

At about 3.10pm on Thursday, Yap was seen arriving at the scene in a black van. He wore a red shirt and dark pants and walked with his head lowered.

He was also handcuffed and surrounded by about five police officers.

He was then taken to the canal, the area around which had earlier been cordoned off by the police.