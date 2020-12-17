Four High Court judges' terms to be extended, 19 others reappointed

SINGAPORE - Four High Court judges will have their terms extended, while three will be reappointed as senior judges, the Supreme Court announced on Thursday (Dec 17).

Sixteen international judges will also be reappointed to the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC).

High Court judge Quentin Loh will have his appointment extended by another two years after his current term ends on Dec 24.

He will also become president of the SICC with the start of his new term.

Since his retirement in December 2015, Justice Loh has been reappointed High Court judge twice and was also appointed in August 2018 as judge of the Supreme Court of Fiji on a part-time basis for three years.

The other three High Court judges - Justice Chan Seng Onn, Justice Lee Seiu Kin, and Justice Choo Han Teck - will have their tenure extended for another year.

Justice Chan, who presided over Ms Parti Liyani's appeal against her initial conviction and eventually acquitted her, will begin his new term on Jan 4 next year.

Justice Lee, whose new tenure starts on Jan 30, chairs the One Judiciary Steering Committee, which oversees and drives the implementation of technology in the courts.

Justice Choo, who has been the president of the Military Court of Appeal since November 2004, among other roles, will begin his new term on Feb 21.

Separately, Justice Chao Hick Tin, Justice Andrew Ang and Justice Lai Siu Chiu will be reappointed as senior judges, with their new terms starting on Jan 5

Justice Chao's new tenure will last two years, while the other two judges will be reappointed for a year.

Sixteen international judges will also be reappointed to the SICC after their current terms expire on Jan 4.

Fifteen of them will be reappointed for three years, while the remaining judge, Justice Carolyn Berger, will end her new tenure with the conclusion of an ongoing case.

With the new re-appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 25 judges (including the Chief Justice and four judges of appeal), six judicial commissioners, three senior judges and 16 international judges.