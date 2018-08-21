Singapore High Court judge Quentin Loh appointed to Fiji Supreme Court

SINGAPORE - High Court judge Quentin Loh has been appointed to the Supreme Court of Fiji's non-resident panel for three years.

The Supreme Court of Singapore said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 21) that Justice Loh's appointment took effect from last Wednesday.

He will hold the position concurrently with his appointment as full-time judge of the Supreme Court of Singapore.

For three weeks a year, Justice Loh will be in Fiji to hear cases in an appellate capacity.

He will sit with Judges of the Supreme Court of Fiji to hear commercial and civil cases.

In the statement, the Supreme Court of Singapore said that the move follows a similar appointment by Justice Judith Prakash.

She became Judge of Appeal in the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts in March 2017 and carries out the role on a part-time basis.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said in the statement that the appointments of judges to foreign courts show that the Singapore judiciary is held in high regard.

He added that this will enhance Singapore's standing as a leading legal and judicial centre in Asia.

"It is also a reflection of the excellent relations between our two countries and our courts," he said.

"Chief Justice (Anthony) Gates of Fiji worked closely with me to bring this initiative to fruition and we see this as an important step in contributing to the development of the rule of law internationally."

Justice Loh said that he was honoured and grateful for the appointment.

He added that this will give him the opportunity to experience a different judicial environment and to help enhance the warm relations between Singapore and Fiji as well as between the two countries' courts.

Chief Justice Gates said that the Supreme Court of Fiji is fortunate to have Justice Loh.

"His appointment follows our intention of involving senior judges from a variety of jurisdictions to share their jurisprudence," he added.