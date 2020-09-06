Judge notes serious risk of evidence contamination

The bulk of the items that Ms Parti Liyani was accused of stealing allegedly belonged to Mr Karl Liew.

These included over 100 pieces of clothing, two wallets, bed linen, kitchen utensils, a damaged luxury watch and two iPhone 4 phones.

At the end of the trial, the district judge removed the wallets - a Gucci and a Braun Buffel - and some women's clothing from the charge as there was doubt over whether they were his.

Mr Liew also claimed a damaged Gerald Genta watch was worth $25,000 but the trial judge reduced this to $10,000 based on the original guide price.

As for the clothes, Ms Parti said some were bought by her while the rest had been given to her. She denied packing Mr Liew's clothes into the boxes and argued someone else must have put them in.

Justice Chan Seng Onn said there was a "serious risk of contamination" of the clothes she was accused of stealing with Mr Liew's clothing that was in a black bag.

Mr Liew had given a bag of his used clothes to his previous domestic worker, who had in turn given it to Ms Parti. It was undisputed that the bag was returned to him after Ms Parti was fired.

Justice Chan said the video taken when three boxes were opened by the family showed the bag "almost collapsed and emptied out".

The clothes from the bag had been "taken out and sprawled all around the place" and would have been mixed with the clothes that were taken out of the boxes.

Because of the way in which the evidence was handled, there was no way of ascertaining which clothing alleged to be stolen by Ms Parti was actually from the boxes.

She was also accused of stealing bed linen including a bedsheet.

DEDICATION OF DEFENCE LAWYER ANIL BALCHANDANI His written submissions were detailed and well-footnoted; his arguments were persuasive; he explored carefully every aspect of the prosecution's case and scrutinised the voluminous evidence in the transcripts in order to mount his client's defence both at the trial and the appeal with clarity; he analysed the grounds of decision of the trial judge in great detail to submit on areas where the trial judge had erred in her findings; he handled all these matters single-handedly and had shown much dedication in his pro bono work for this case. JUSTICE CHAN SENG ONN

Justice Chan believed her testimony that she bought the bedsheet from Ikea as there was a matching quilt cover labelled "Ikea". The judge found that Mr Liew had fabricated his testimony about having purchased the bedsheet from Habitat in Britain.

Ms Parti was also accused of stealing assorted kitchenware.

This included a stainless steel pot that Mr Liew and his wife said they used whenever they went to buy prata from Casuarina Curry in order to "get more curry".

But Ms Parti said she bought the kitchenware and gave details such as the prices and origins.

Justice Chan said: "Karl's testimony at trial was internally inconsistent and insufficient evidence has been provided to demonstrate that the utensils and kitchenware were purchased by Karl in the manner he had described."