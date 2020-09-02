Ex-public servant accused of molestation says relationship with victim was 'professional'

SINGAPORE - A former top public servant accused of molesting his female colleague at work claimed in court on Wednesday (Sept 2) that the relationship with her was a "professional" one.

Besides two instances when they had hugged, the only physical contact they had were the times when she touched his hand to reassure him while he was feeling stressed, he said.

The 66-year-old Singaporean retiree is on trial for allegedly molesting two women - who were his colleagues then - on six occasions between March and September 2016, when he was working for an education-related organisation.

The man and his alleged victims cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the women's identities. His employer at that time and his designation cannot be disclosed too.

He is represented by lawyers Gary Low and Terence Tan from Drew & Napier.

The court had earlier heard that the man was the supervisor of both women.

He allegedly targeted one of them in his office cubicle in March 2016, when he told her that she was to be promoted. He is said to have hugged her so tightly that her chest was pressing against his body. The woman did not did not reciprocate, the court heard.

He is also accused of molesting the same woman in a similar manner in her office cubicle between June and July that year after congratulating her for her positive performance in a work-related matter.

At the trial on Wednesday, the man denied that he had hugged her tightly, maintaining that she had initiated the hugs both times.

He claimed that he had a "professional" relationship with the woman, recalling the only instances of physical contact between them was when she had touched his hand to reassure him as he was feeling stressed at work.

But he could not explain why he had gone on to hug her on the two occasions.

The man further denied hugging her tightly in two other alleged incidents, including one instance in July 2016, when he had also allegedly squeezed her buttocks.

He also disagreed with Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Yi Ling that he had pressed his genitals against his victim's body on another occasion as a way of "testing (his) limits" with her.

For each count of molestation, offenders can be jailed for up to two years, fined and/or caned. The man cannot be caned as he is over 50.

The trial continues on Thursday, when the man is expected to continue testifying.