Ex-public servant in education-related government body testifies in molestation trial

SINGAPORE - Contesting charges that he had molested two women who were his colleagues, a former top public servant in an education-related government body took to the witness stand on Tuesday (Sept 1).

The 66-year-old Singaporean retiree is on trial for allegedly committing the offences between March and September 2016, when he was still working in the organisation.

The man and his alleged victims cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the women's identities.

The Attorney-General's Chambers had previously told The Straits Times that the gag order also extends to the man's employer at that time and his designation.

He is represented by lawyers Gary Low and Terence Tan from Drew & Napier.

Court documents state that the man allegedly pressed his genitals on the shoulder of one of the women, who was 43 then, in June 2016.

He is also accused of hugging her tightly such that her chest was pressing against his body on four other occasions.

The man is said to have hugged the other woman in a similar manner between June and July that year.

Testifying on Tuesday, the man said he had hugged the first woman on only two occasions in 2016 - once in March and the other in July - over her positive performance in work-related matters.

On both occasions, the hug lasted one or two seconds and there was no contact between their chests, the court heard.

The man also told the court that the woman had initiated the hugs.

He also faces three charges for molesting the second woman during work-related trips to neighbouring countries, but these have now been put on hold by the prosecution.

Court documents did not reveal how or when his alleged offences came to light.

For each count of molestation, offenders can be jailed for up to two years, fined and/or caned. The man cannot be caned as he is over 50.

He is expected to continue testifying on Wednesday.