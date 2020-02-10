Top public servant in education-related government body allegedly molested 2 female colleagues

SINGAPORE - A top public servant in an education-related government body is said to have repeatedly molested two women who were his colleagues at the time.

The 66-year-old Singaporean man, who cannot be named to protect the women’s identities, is accused of nine counts of molestation between February and December 2016.

Six of the alleged offences occurred at their workplace.

The other three cases are said to have taken place during work-related trips to neighbouring countries.

Court documents did not state if he has left the organisation or if he is still working for it.

On his first day of trial on Monday (Feb 10), the court heard that he allegedly molested one of the women, who was 43, five times.

The man is also accused of outraging the modesty of a 55-year-old woman four times, the court heard.

In February 2016, he allegedly molested the older woman by caressing her right arm.

The man is said to have committed the offence in an eatery near the Summit Hotel Magnolia in Manila in the Philippines.

He allegedly targeted the younger woman the following month at their Singapore workplace.

According to court documents, he allegedly hugged her “so tightly such that her breasts were pressing against (his) body”.

The man is accused of molesting the older woman again during a work-related trip in Vietnam in May that year.

This time, he allegedly hugged her and kissed her left shoulder at the Liberty Central Saigon Centre Hotel.

He is also accused of hugging the woman tightly sometime between June and July that year in Singapore.

At around the same time, he allegedly committed a similar act on the younger woman.

In June 2016, he also allegedly molested her by pressing his genitals against her right shoulder.

He is said to have hugged the 43-year-old two more times in July and September that year.

He is accused of molesting the 55-year-old woman for the final time in December 2016.

He allegedly linked his left arm under her right arm and placed his left hand on her right thigh at the Yangon Mingaladon Airport Terminal 1 in Myanmar.

Court documents did not reveal how or when his alleged offences came to light.

The Ministry of Education has asked The Straits Times to direct all queries to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

On Monday, AGC told ST that the gag order extends to the man’s name, his employer at the time and his designation.

The man is represented by lawyers Gary Low and Terence Tan from Drew & Napier.

The trial was heard in-camera on Monday.

This means that the hearing was not open to the public, including members of the media.

For each count of molestation, offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

The man cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.

The trial will resume on Tuesday.