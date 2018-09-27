Elderly Ferrari driver facing jail after High Court dismisses appeal

SINGAPORE - An elderly Ferrari driver who assaulted a motorist is set to be jailed after the High Court dismissed her lawyers' appeal for her to receive a mandatory treatment order (MTO) instead.

Shi Ka Yee, 73, was sentenced to four weeks' jail and a six-month driving ban in March for assaulting the motorist in 2014.

Her lawyers appealed against the sentence at the High Court but an Institute of Mental Health (IMH) psychiatrist report found that Shi was not suitable for MTO, the High Court heard on Thursday (Sept 27).

Justice Chan Seng Onn dismissed the appeal following the IMH report, which he had ordered earlier.

The judge also rejected her request to see her regular psychiatrist in Hong Kong while on bail, noting that there are many psychiatrists in Singapore.

Shi assaulted motorist Raphael Chong in 2014 after he refused to move his car for hers to pass and told her to not drive a Ferrari if she did not know how to drive one.

She was convicted in August 2016 after a two-day trial at a district court.

Shi also previously pleaded guilty to at least four other charges resulting from various incidents - including one in 2015 when she trapped a tree pruner in a crane bucket high above the ground for trimming a tree on her property.

In another incident in 2016, she stopped her Ferrari in the middle of Orchard Road after a private bus driver sounded his horn at her for driving slowly.

She is awaiting sentencing for these offences.

Shi is currently out on bail and will be back in a district court on Oct 25, when a district judge will decide when she commences her sentence.