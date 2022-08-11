Couple in $32m luxury goods scam arrested in Johor Bahru, brought back to Singapore

"The SPF immediately sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police to locate the couple. The warrant of arrest was executed by the Royal Malaysia Police in Johor Bahru on Aug 11," said SPF.

Pi and his wife, Siriwipa, were handed over to the SPF on Thursday and will be charged in court on Friday.

At Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday at about 6.15pm, Pi and Siriwipa were escorted by SPF officers carrying two black bags, believed to contain the personal belongings of the couple found at the hotel.

ST understands they were alone at the hotel when they were caught.

SPF added: "The Singapore authorities will do whatever is necessary and permissible under Singapore law to pursue and bring to justice those who commit crimes in Singapore, regardless of where they might have fled to. We will also not hesitate to take firm action against fraudsters."

One victim, Max (not his real name), who paid $280,000 for two Rolex watches and a Patek Philippe watch, said when he heard the news of the arrests, he leapt for joy.

“I practically jumped up and told my wife the good news. I feel so relieved. It is half a burden off my chest. The other half is still weighing on me because I’m wondering if I can get my money back,” said Max, 48, who works in manufacturing.

Another victim, Cheryl (not her real name) paid $23,500 for a Rolex for her brother and was worried her money was as good as gone.

“Now that they are caught, there is hope again. I’m very much looking forward to getting some closure. I really hope all of us – the victims – can get our money back,” she said.

Cheryl added: “We are grateful to the authorities, including the ones overseas, for this. Without their help, we would not have known what to do.”

The authorities said last month the couple had fled Singapore in a container compartment of a lorry on July 4.

The police had earlier said Pi had been arrested on June 27 for his suspected involvement in cheating offences. His passport had been impounded and he was released on bail the next day.

Siriwipa was not arrested then but was assisting with police investigations. She had surrendered her passport on June 30.

The couple then became uncontactable and fled Singapore on July 4.

The police had said last month at least 180 reports have been lodged since June against the couple. Their victims claimed they had made advance payments for luxury watches or luxury bags to the couple, who failed to deliver them.