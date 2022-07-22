Woman involved in luxury goods scam investigated by Thai police in 2019

SINGAPORE - The woman behind a scam in Singapore that involved about $32 million in luxury goods was allegedly investigated by the police in Thailand in 2019, The Straits Times has learnt.

Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, had helped run a business on Instagram through which customers pre-ordered cosmetic products and luxury goods.

Victims in Singapore who lost money after Ms Pansuk and her boyfriend - 26-year-old Singaporean Pi Jiapeng - allegedly failed to deliver luxury goods to them said they were contacted by victims of a similar ruse in Thailand.

The media there had carried reports of the incident in Singapore.

Cheryl (not her real name) said she was contacted by a Thai national in her 30s on Thursday (July 21). Cheryl had paid $23,500 for a Rolex for her brother and filed a police report here when she did not receive the item.

The Thai woman claimed she lost over 680,000 Baht (S$25,700) after she allegedly ordered several Chanel handbags in 2019 from Ms Pansuk through her Instagram-based business, which sold bags from brands like Celine and Gucci and watches like Patek Philippe and Rolex.

The Thai victim, a spa manager, declined to have her real name published. Speaking through Cheryl, she said Ms Pansuk was the face of the business but had four people helping her.

She said she did receive the first few bags she ordered, and they arrived on time and in good condition. But when she started ordering more luxury goods, they were not delivered. She then made a police report in mid-2019.

"What happened to us seems to be similar to what the Singaporean victims experienced. We received a few products, ordered more, and that was it," she said.

Her friend also made a police report after paying 100,000 Baht for a luxury bag that was never delivered.

Another Thai victim, Choi (not her real name), claimed to have lost 5 million baht after ordering Hermes, Dior and Chanel bags that were never delivered.

ST has contacted the Thai police for more information.

Mr Pi was arrested on June 27 in Singapore and released on bail the next day. Ms Pansuk was never arrested but was assisting the Singapore Police Force (SPF) with their investigations.

The authorities here said they fled from Singapore on July 4 in the container compartment of a lorry.

The 40-year-old Malaysian man who helped the couple leave the country was charged on July 15 with abetting another person to depart Singapore illegally.