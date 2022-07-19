MinLaw suspends company's licence over undelivered luxury goods worth $32m

SINGAPORE - Eager to get two Rolex watches to sell for a profit, watch collector Max (not his real name) paid a couple $280,000 for them and for a Patek Philippe watch.

He did so even before receiving the watches.

When the couple became uncontactable, he realised his money was as good as gone.

And Max is not the only one.

The Straits Times understands police reports have been made against the couple over undelivered luxury goods, mostly watches, worth at least $32 million.

Over the past week, ST spoke to 10 victims, aged between 24 and 52. They included a chef, an interior designer, an advertising manager and a retiree.

Most of them said they trusted the couple as their business was registered as a regulated dealer and had a certificate from the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) to prove it.

In response to queries, a MinLaw spokesman said the business, named Tradenation, was registered as a precious stones and precious metals dealer on April 2.

"Registered dealers are regulated by the Registrar of Regulated Dealers only for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism purposes," said a MinLaw spokesman.

Tradenation submitted its registration application to MinLaw as it was conducting regulated dealing and at the point of registration, there were no grounds to refuse the registration, said MinLaw.

The spokesman added: "MinLaw has suspended Tradenation's registration due to the ongoing police investigations. As police investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further.

"If Tradenation is found guilty of an offence following the police investigations, MinLaw will terminate the registration of Tradenation."

Max, 48, who works in manufacturing, said he had entrusted most of his life savings to them in April.

He said: "I haven't slept properly in two months. I just keep thinking how stupid I was to trust them. My wife still doesn't know about the money I lost. How can I even tell her?"